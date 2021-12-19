OIC session to save Afghanistan from humanitarian crises: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the 17th extraordinary session of OIC will help save Afghanistan from approaching security and humanitarian crises.

He said this while talking to Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, who called him on Sunday.

The visiting minister and the COAS discussed the current Afghanistan situation, regional security, matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence relations, said the director general Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a news release.

Gen Baiwa lauded the KSA leadership for calling 17th Extraordinary Session of Organization of Islamic of Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers at Islamabad. He said that Pakistan had great values for its historical and brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and acknowledged the kingdom’s unique place in Islamic world.

The COAS also emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute was essential for stability in South Asia. He reiterated that Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all its neighbors in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.