One killed in Karachi rain

One dies from electrocution as December’s first rain hits Karachi—Image: AFP/File

KARACHI: A man died of electrocution in the provincial capital on Monday after light to moderate rain lashed Karachi.

Chhipa volunteers, who shifted the body of 35-year-old Ghulam Hussain to hospitals told BOL News.

Ghulam Hussain, 35, son of Nabi Bakhsh, was electrocuted by a power pole near Frere Market in Saddar, said the rescue officials.

A spell of rain hit the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan including Karachi on Monday morning.

K-Electric, in a statement, said rain is expected to continue for two more days and feeders across the province could be temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.

“The power supply has been completely restored to almost all parts of the city after the rain. Almost all the rain-affected feeders have also been normalised,” said KE in its statement on Twitter.

KE also advised the customers to practice caution and maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure at all times and particularly in the rain.

موجودہ بارش میں کے الیکٹرک کی ٹیمیں'بشمول خواتین سٹاف جو اپنی حفاظتی کٹس میں ہیں' فیلڈ میں موجود ہیں اور اپنے روزمرہ کے فرائض منصبی احسن طور پر انجام دے رہے ہیں۔ بارش کے دوران بجلی کی فراہمی یقینی بنانا اولین فرض ہے۔ تاہم، حفاظت ہماری ٹیم کی ترجیح ہے۔#KarachiRain @KElectricPk pic.twitter.com/geHEWOt3K1 — Imran Rana, Spokesperson KE (@imranrana21) December 27, 2021

The Pakistan meteorological department (PMD) said that the rains would continue intermittently till Monday night.

Experts say that while the amount of usable water will increase due to rains, it will also have adverse effects on crops.