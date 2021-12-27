One killed in Karachi rain

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 05:09 pm
One dies from electrocution as December's first rain hits Karachi

One dies from electrocution as December’s first rain hits Karachi—Image: AFP/File

KARACHI: A man died of electrocution in the provincial capital on Monday after light to moderate rain lashed Karachi.

Chhipa volunteers, who shifted the body of 35-year-old Ghulam Hussain to hospitals told BOL News.
Ghulam Hussain, 35, son of Nabi Bakhsh, was electrocuted by a power pole near Frere Market in Saddar, said the rescue officials.

A spell of rain hit the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan including Karachi on Monday morning.

K-Electric, in a statement, said rain is expected to continue for two more days and feeders across the province could be temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.

Read more: Heavy rains in Karachi destroyed city&#8217;s dilapidated infrastructure

“The power supply has been completely restored to almost all parts of the city after the rain. Almost all the rain-affected feeders have also been normalised,” said KE in its statement on Twitter.

KE also advised the customers to practice caution and maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure at all times and particularly in the rain.

The Pakistan meteorological department (PMD) said that the rains would continue intermittently till Monday night.

Experts say that while the amount of usable water will increase due to rains, it will also have adverse effects on crops.

