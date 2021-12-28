One killed, two injured in Bannu blast

The explosive material was planted on a water tube well, according to a Bol News report. Image: File

BANNU: A day after Pakistan approved its first-ever National Security Policy, terror hits Bannu when at least one person was killed and two others injured as a result of an explosion in the Mamakhel area of Mir Ali Tehsil, Bol News reported on Tuesday.

The explosive material was planted on a water tube well, added the report. Meanwhile, security officials shifted the injured to Bannu Hospital and started their investigation.

On Monday, the National Security Committee approved the country’s first-ever National Security Policy in its 36th meeting held in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

During the meeting, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf briefed the participants on the salient features of the NSP.

The Adviser highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework whereby the ultimate purpose of national security is to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

In 2018, five people were killed and thirty-three injured when the convoy of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate for National Assembly seat NA-35 Bannu Akram Khan Durrani was targeted through a remote control bomb at Hawid area of Bannu.

According to police, Durrani escaped unhurt in the blast. The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near the roadside, according to Radio Pakistan.