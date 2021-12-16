Online offences against people’s privacy: LHC appoints amicus curiae on plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday appointed an amicus curiae on a public interest petition against secret filming, recording or photographing of individuals especially of women both at private and public places without their knowledge or consent.

Salman Sufi, a social activist who works for women’s empowerment, has filed the petition.

Advocate Ans Mashood submitted that there were various incidents wherein the owners/staff of internet cafes or cinemas secretly recorded videos or took photographs of their customers’ activities by using night vision cameras or CCTV cameras.

He said the perpetrators uploaded the videos on websites or leaked to the general public through CDs/social media, resulting the loss of many people’s lives but the culprits had not yet been identified, rather no stern action taken against them.

The counsel argued that the online offences against the privacy of individuals grew every day which infringed the inviolable right of dignity of the citizens protected and guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Jawad Hassan appointed Barrister Asad Raheem as amicus curiae to assist the court on the matter and allowed time to the respondents to file their replies by Jan 12, 2022.