Opposition mulling no-confidence motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser
ISLAMABAD: The Opposition is considering moving a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, sources told Bol News on Saturday.
The PPP has approached the PML-N to move a no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker.
Officials privy to the development said that the PPP is of the view that in the current situation, due to secret ballots, many members of the government would vote against the speaker.
However, the PML-N has advised the PPP not to take any decision in haste.
The PML-N further said that the steering committee of the opposition should adopt a joint strategy on any issue against the government.
If the opposition decides to table a no confidence motion against the NA speaker then it would require the backing of at least 172 MNAs.
