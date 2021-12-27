Opposition fails to reach consensus on proposed names for chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties could not reach consensus on the proposed names for the post of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), BOL News reported on Monday.

Sources privy to the development stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have presented their proposed names before a steering committee of opposition parties.

JUI-F has suggested the name of former chief justice Peshawar High Court Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan, said the report.

The PML-N has presented the names of the brother of former chief justice Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Nasir Saeed Khosa and Salman Siddique and Irfan Qadir.

The PPP has proposed the name of former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, besides the name of a former judge, Bol News added.

The opposition formed the steering committee to agree on three names for the post of NAB chief, but the committee, so far, has failed to settle on the candidates. The opposition will deliberate over the names again.

According to the rules, the opposition leader has to send three names to the president for the chairman NAB post.

Under the NAB Ordinance, the prime minister is obliged to consult the opposition for appointing a new chairman NAB.

According to NAB Ordinance, the president, leader and opposition leader in the National Assembly will appoint the chairman NAB after consultation for four years.