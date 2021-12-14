Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of two Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of two Kashmiris by occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Read more: Indian troops martyred 2 more young Kashmiris in Srinagar

On December 13, Indian troops had martyred two youngsters in the Srinagar district during a fake cordon and search operation.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar highlighted the killing of the Kashmiris in fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search operations by Indian forces in the valley.

“Resulting from an unrelenting killing spree and egregious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK,19 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred with impunity by Indian occupation forces in the last one month alone.”

“The gross and systematic human rights violations by the ‘Hindutva inspired’ BJP-RSS government in India warrant investigation by UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019,” he added.

Read more: Pakistan reminds world of Kashmiris’ right to freedom on Human Rights Day

The FO reiterated Pakistan’s call for the international community, including the UN, to take immediate cognizance of the worsening human rights situation in IIOJK, listen to the voices of the oppressed Kashmiris and help them in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.