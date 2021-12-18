Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril visits Port of Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy participates in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with Sri Lankan Navy
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril visited Colombo to participate in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with the Sri Lankan Navy.
The CO of PNS Tughril called on Western Naval Area Cdr of Srilanka Navy and conveyed regards of CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.
#PakNavy Ship TUGHRIL visited Colombo, Sri Lanka. The CO of PNS TUGHRIL called on Western Naval Area Cdr of Srilanka Navy & conveyed regards of CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. PNS TUGHRIL also participated in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with host Navy. pic.twitter.com/fZuLzqM30o
— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) December 18, 2021
Earlier this week, Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir visited Tema, Ghana and established a free Medical Camp.
The ship was received by Pak Defence Attaché and naval officials of Ghana.
During the port visit, Mission Cdr along with CO called on Military dignitaries of the host country & discussed matters of mutual interests.
PNS #ALAMGIR visited Tema, Ghana & established free Medical Camp. The Ship was received by Pak Defence Attaché & naval officials of Ghana. During port visit, Mission Cdr along with CO called on Military dignitaries of host country & discussed matters of mutual interests. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4pyeMaryA7
— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) December 14, 2021
