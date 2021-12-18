Pakistan Navy participates in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with Sri Lankan Navy

18th Dec, 2021. 02:07 pm
Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril visits Port of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril visited Colombo to participate in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with the Sri Lankan Navy.

The CO of PNS Tughril called on Western Naval Area Cdr of Srilanka Navy and conveyed regards of CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

 

Earlier this week, Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir visited Tema, Ghana and established a free Medical Camp.

The ship was received by Pak Defence Attaché and naval officials of Ghana.

Read more: 37 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for undergraduate, postgraduate courses

During the port visit, Mission Cdr along with CO called on Military dignitaries of the host country & discussed matters of mutual interests.

