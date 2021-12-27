Pakistan receives 15 million ADB-funded Covid vaccines

APP News Agency

27th Dec, 2021. 05:28 pm
Pakistan receives consignment of ADB funded COVID vaccines

Image courtesy: Twitter handle of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Pakistan chapter

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said that 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Pakistan in December.

“ADB’s $500 million assistance is helping the country to procure about 75 million vaccine doses, safety boxes and syringes to vaccinate over 35 million people,” the ADB Pakistan chapter said on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar revealed that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the country has crossed 15 crores.

Read more: Coronavirus booster vaccination of fully immunised people starts in K-P

In a statement on Twitter, the minister said that Punjab leads the way in provinces as 68 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Some 57 per cent of people in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 51 per cent in Sindh and 38 per cent in Balochistan have received Covid-19 vaccinations.

Umar, who also heads National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), also felicitated Balochistan for doing a “great job in December” as the province witnessed a “sharp increase in vaccinations.”

On December 13, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Pakistan had confirmed the country’s first Omicron case.

“The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2,” NIH Pakistan had said in a tweet.

“This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends.”

Read more: Bracing for Omicron

Stressing on the importance of vaccination, the NIH had said, “The importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants is therefore highlighted. Please get yourself vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the NCOC.”

Read More

2 mins ago
Sialkot lynching case: President approves of conferring Tamgha-E-Shujaat on Adnan Malik

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has approved of conferring Tamgha-E-Shujaat...
25 mins ago
Pakistan ranks 99 among 132 economies featured in the Global Innovation Index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranks 99th among the 132 economies featured in the Global...
1 hour ago
NSC green lights Pakistan's 'first' National Security Policy

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday that the "country’s first" National...
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi asks Pakistani diplomats to promote economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged Pakistan's diplomatic missions...
1 hour ago
Mini-budget to leave Pakistan’s economy dependent on external support: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the...
1 hour ago
One killed in Karachi rain

KARACHI: A man died of electrocution in the provincial capital on Monday...