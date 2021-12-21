Pakistan reports 270 new Covid-19 cases, four more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

21st Dec, 2021. 03:45 pm
Pakistan reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Pakistan reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 270 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,291,737, according to the NCOC.

Another four people lost their lives over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,882, according to the NCOC, adding that 743 are in critical condition.

Read more: People above 30 to be able to get booster Covid jab from Jan 1

During the period, 297 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,253,298, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 479,481 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 444,267 cases.

The NCOC announced on Monday announced that Covid booster jabs for people above the age of 30 will be available from January 1.

Read More

5 mins ago
Saudi Arabia sends 200 trucks of aid to Afghanistan via Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday launched...
31 mins ago
Pakistan successfully conducts test of enhanced-range version of Babur cruise missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of...
50 mins ago
K-P local govt elections results end of an ‘expensive experiment’: Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)...
2 hours ago
Punjab govt splits winter holidays into two parts

LAHORE: The Punjab government has divided the winters holidays in educational institutions...
2 hours ago
K-P LG polls reflection of PTI's performance: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the failure...
2 hours ago
'When time comes, PML-N will become petitioner in sugar, LNG, flour crisis cases'

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid...