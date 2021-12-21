Pakistan reports 270 new Covid-19 cases, four more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 270 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,291,737, according to the NCOC.

Another four people lost their lives over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,882, according to the NCOC, adding that 743 are in critical condition.

During the period, 297 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,253,298, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 479,481 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 444,267 cases.

The NCOC announced on Monday announced that Covid booster jabs for people above the age of 30 will be available from January 1.