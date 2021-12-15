Pakistan reports 370 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

According to the NCOC, the positivity ratio remained 0.82%, and 706 patients were in critical care. Image: File

Pakistan reported 370 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, with four deaths.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic, 44609 tests were also conducted during this period. However, the positivity ratio remained 0.82%, and 706 patients were in critical care.

Some 194 patients also recovered from Covid-19, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,251,778, said the NCOC.

The country’s number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,289,913, as per the NCOC. After four new deaths, the death toll climbs up to 28,843.

Statistics 15 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,609

Positive Cases: 370

Positivity %: 0.82%

Deaths : 4

Patients on Critical Care: 706 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 15, 2021

The Sindh province remains the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 478,412 infections, followed by Punjab with 443,985 cases.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Pakistan on Monday confirmed Pakistan’s first Omicron case, saying a recently suspected sample from Karachi was indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2.

“The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2,” NIH Pakistan had said in a tweet.

“This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends.”

According to the NIH, “The importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants is therefore highlighted. Please get yourself vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the NCOC.”