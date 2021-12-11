Pakistan reports 395 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

A man is selling face masks to women somewhere in Pakistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday reported 395 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has confirmed a total of 1,288,761 cases, including 1,250,427 recoveries.

The country has 9,511 active cases including 759 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed 11 people on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,823.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 477,721 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 443,794 cases so far.