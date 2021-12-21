Pakistan successfully conducts test of enhanced-range version of Babur cruise missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B, the military media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

The launch was witnessed by Director-General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

Director-General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the conduct of successful launch.

On December 8, Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units conducted a successful test launch of surface-to-air missiles.

Read more: Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of ballistic missile Shaheen-1A

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, all missiles successfully hit their targets.

Earlier in November, Pakistan had conducted a flight test of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.