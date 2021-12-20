Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to launch joint TV channel, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said a joint television channel would be set up to promote media links between Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia.

“Focal persons have been named for media sharing, and the joint media network will be formed,” he said talking to media in Islamabad.

Chaudhry Fawad said issues of extremism needed to be tackled in Pakistan, Malaysia and other Muslim countries.

He suggested that under the platform of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a unit of scholars should be named to provide guidance on religious issues.

The minister said the jurisdiction of Rehmatullil Alameen Authority would be expanded, and a similar unit would be formed under the OIC.

پاکستان، ملائیشیا اور دیگر ممالک میں شدت پسندی کے معاملات سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت ہے۔ او آئی سی پلیٹ فارم کے تحت سکالرز کا ایسا یونٹ تشکیل دیا جائے جو مذہبی مسائل میں رہنمائی کر سکے۔ رحمت اللعالمین اتھارٹی کے ذریعے تمام سکالرز کو ایک جگہ اکٹھا کیا جائے گا۔ چوہدری فواد حسین — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) December 19, 2021

On December 19, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had asked the United States to release frozen $9 billion assets of Afghanistan or else, he had warned that the crisis would escalate.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he suggested the international community directly spend on education, health, and food sectors in Afghanistan, even if it was not willing to recognise the Taliban government.

The minister emphasised such measures were necessary to avert the looming crisis in Afghanistan.