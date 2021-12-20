Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to launch joint TV channel, says Fawad Chaudhry

Web Desk BOL News

20th Dec, 2021. 09:59 am

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: Fawad Chaudhry/ Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said a joint television channel would be set up to promote media links between Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia.

“Focal persons have been named for media sharing, and the joint media network will be formed,” he said talking to media in Islamabad.

Read more: Fawad urges US to release Afghanistan’s $9 billion to deter crisis

Chaudhry Fawad said issues of extremism needed to be tackled in Pakistan, Malaysia and other Muslim countries.

He suggested that under the platform of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a unit of scholars should be named to provide guidance on religious issues.

The minister said the jurisdiction of Rehmatullil Alameen Authority would be expanded, and a similar unit would be formed under the OIC.

On December 19, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had asked the United States to release frozen $9 billion assets of Afghanistan or else, he had warned that the crisis would escalate.

Read more: OIC agrees to set up trust fund; launch food security programme for Afghans

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he suggested the international community directly spend on education, health, and food sectors in Afghanistan, even if it was not willing to recognise the Taliban government.

The minister emphasised such measures were necessary to avert the looming crisis in Afghanistan.

Read More

16 mins ago
FIA arrests six suspects involved in hawala hundi from Khanpur

KHANPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur carried out a raid in...
2 hours ago
OIC agrees to set up trust fund; launch food security programme for Afghans

ISLAMABAD: A specially convened meeting of the 57 member states of the...
3 hours ago
The sour taste of sugar

LAHORE: For over a year now, the sweetness of sugar has gone...
3 hours ago
Ending own lives

KARACHI: The country was shocked when a media worker in Karachi took...
3 hours ago
Return of the native

QUETTA: After seven years of refugee life, the repatriation of Pakistani fleeing...
3 hours ago
Decline and fall of Karez

QUETTA: “In English, it was called tunnel-well. Arabs called it Falaj. Iranians...