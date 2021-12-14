Pakistani, Indonesian muftis meet to strengthen socio-cultural ties

KARACHI: In a bid to strengthen socio-cultural relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi facilitated meetings between the representatives of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Indonesia and leaders from two of the biggest seminaries in Pakistan.

The delegation of NU Main Committee or Pengurus Besar Nahdalatul Ulama (PBNU), led by Kyai Zulfa Mustofa, met with the leaders of the two known seminaries of Karachi, Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia and Jamia Darul Uloom.

The meetings between the clerics of both countries were held on December 3 and 4.

Kyai Mustofa, who also serves as Vice-Secretary at the Secretariat of Consultative Board of Indonesian Ulama Council — commonly known as Majelsi Ulama Indonesia (MUI) — also visited Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia and Jamia Darul Uloom in Karachi.

The meetings between Kyai Mustofa with Sheikh Maulana Nooman Naeem of Jamia Darul Uloom and Sheikh Maulana Farhan Naeem of Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia took place warmly and constructively.

Kyai Mustofa informed the Pakistani clerics about the Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI), which acts as a national platform to unite all Muslim organisations in his country.

He also shed light on the work of NU as one of the major Islamic organisations in Indonesia, having its members spread all over the world including, Pakistan.

Indonesian Consul General Dr June Kuncoro, on the occasion, said that the visit was part of his country’s commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan through people-to-people contact and socio-cultural ties.

The meetings also provided the opportunity to exchange information on ongoing educational programmes in the Karachi-based seminaries and madrasas and the Indonesian university.

Kyai Mustofa also gifted three of his authored books to the representatives of Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia and Jamia Darul Uloom.