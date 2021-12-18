Pakistan’s contribution to Afghan peace unprecedented: Amir Khan Muttaqi

Afghan acting FM arrives in Pakistan to participate in OIC moot—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Commending Pakistan’s efforts to address the emerging humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi termed the initiative ‘unprecedented’.

The Afghan minister, along with a delegation, reached Pakistan on Saturday to attend the 17th Extra-ordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Speaking to the media, Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to the peace and development of Afghanistan terming the initiate ‘unprecedented’.

He commended Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan for hosting such an important moot to discuss and find a solution to the emerging humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Minister Ali Muhammad Khan welcomed the interim Afghan foreign miniter on behalf of the prime minister, government and people of Pakistan.

“Pakistan always stood by the people of Afghanistan and would continue to do so in the future as well,” Khan said hoping that the moot would have a positive outcome to resolve Afghanistan’s economic issues.

Amir Khan, accompanied by a delegation, was received by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan at Islamabad International Airport.

Acting FM of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Islamabad to participate in 17th Extraordinary Session of the @OIC_OCI Council of Foreign Ministers.

Islamabad gears up to host OIC moot tomorrow

The federal capital is all set to host the 17th Extra-ordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation tomorrow with a special focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The session is being convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as OIC summit chair.

Besides the foreign ministers from the OIC member states and observers, participants would also include special invitees from the United Nations system, international financial institutions and some non-member states, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU.

The Afghan interim government would also be represented at the summit.

The meeting is being convened in the backdrop of the aggravating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“The 17th Extraordinary Session reflects Pakistan’s abiding commitment and consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the continued well-being of the Afghan people,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.