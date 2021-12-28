Body of parliamentary parties formed to create consensus on LG bill, Pervaiz tells Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood calls on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday.

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that a larger committee including PPP, PML-N and all parliamentary parties has been constituted on Local Government Bill so that the bill could be passed by consensus.

He was talking to Federal Minister for Education and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab Shafqat Mahmood, who called on him in the Assembly Chamber on Tuesday.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly told the minister that provincial Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed was playing an important role in the passage of consensus local government bill.

Elahi further said that education is the guarantor of development of any nation or society, adding that the rich and the poor should get equal and quality education.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood expressed hope that the PTI and PML-Q would continue the journey of public service.

The both leaders also discussed the political and economic situation of the country.

Elahi also congratulated Shafqat Mahmood on becoming President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present on the occasion.