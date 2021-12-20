People above 30 to be able to get booster Covid jab from Jan 1

The meeting decided that strict measures would be taken for implementation of mandatory vaccination. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said people above 30 would be able to get a booster jab from January 1, 2022.

The NCOC announced after its meeting in Islamabad. The meeting decided that strict measures would be taken for the implementation of mandatory vaccination.

The command centre said during the last 24 hours, 713,582 people received vaccine jabs. In aggregate, 141.59 million people across the country had been administered Covid-19 vaccination, it added. While vaccination of 58 per cent population has been completed in the country.

The NCOC asked all the local bodies administrations to ensure vaccination of every citizen.

“At least 58,000 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in 95 countries all over the world. Most of them were reported in the United Kingdom and Denmark as Europe is centre of the epidemic,” it said. India has so far reported 149 cases of Omicron variant, it added.

Meanwhile, two deaths and 259 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Pakistan during the last twenty four hours.

According to the NCOC, 42,640 tests were conducted during the same period and the positivity ratio remained 0.60 percent. 565 patients are in critical care units.