PPP gaining ground in Punjab, claims Bilawal
KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the PPP is rapidly gaining ground in Lahore and other cities of the Punjab as the people are pinning their hopes on the PPP for the resolution of their issues.
He said this while talking to the media after his arrival from Lahore, here on Monday.
Bilawal said that the party demonstrated tremendous performance in by-polls as the PPP candidate won the bye-election of NA-249 in Karachi while in by-polls of NA-133 Lahore, a large number of people cast their votes in favour of the party, expressing their confidence into the party and considering that it was the only party which could resolve their issues.
The PPP chairman asserted that the party has adopted effective law for Sindh local bodies as elected representatives are empowered through this bill, asserting the powers of local bodies are being snatched in Punjab and Islamabad.
He further said that Asif Ali Zaradari was a very powerful president of Pakistan but he had transferred all his powers to the Parliament. He said property tax is being given back to local bodies so that they could run their financial affairs on their own. Moreover, water board and solid waste management are also being handed over to the local representatives.
He termed Sindh local bodies’ bill better than that of Punjab, KPK and Islamabad, and rejected the criticism of the opposition against the bill.
