People should come, invest in Afghanistan: FM Maulvi Amir Khan

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday said people should come and invest in Afghanistan.

“There is complete peace and order in Afghanistan and the government is strong. The situation in Afghanistan is under control of the government,” Amir Khan Muttaqi said talking to media men, after the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Afghanistan, in Islamabad.

He said he met with the foreign ministers of the Islamic countries who participated in the OIC conference.

On pre-conditions of the United States to lift sanctions on Afghanistan, the Afghan foreign minister said the Taliban leadership issued a decree on women’s rights. Afghan women had no problem, if there was a problem, it was in the media, he said.

He promised to the whole world that Afghan soil would not be used against any country. We did not allow any organisation to use our territory against anyone, he said.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said the Taliban government had controlled the ISIS.

Addressing the OIC session on Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said if the world did not act and help Afghanistan then it would the biggest man-made crisis that was unfolding in front of us.

Imran Khan said no country had suffered as much as Afghanistan during the last few decades. 40 years of conflicts and years of corrupt governance had marred the country, while half of the population was living below the poverty line, he said.

“After August 15, foreign aid has dried up and foreign reserves frozen. Following which banking system has also become non-functional. Any country in such a situation is going to collapse let alone Afghanistan,” he said.