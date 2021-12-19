Peshawar District Local Body Election Results 2021 -City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Peshawar District – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Peshawer City Mayor Election Result 2021

Peshawar City Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Mathra Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Shah Alam Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Chamkani Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Badhber Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Pishtakhara Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Hassan Khel Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Catch all the latest updates and information about Local Bodies elections 2021 in Peshawar on this page. Detailed description and results of the local body elections 2021 will be available here.

Peshawar District

Peshawar District is a district in the Peshawar Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. It is located about 160 km west of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. The district headquarter is Peshawar, which is also the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar District Local Body Election Results 2021 – Peshawar City Mayor Election Result – District Tehsil Charman Election Result – KPK LG Election Results – KPK LB Poll Election Results 2021