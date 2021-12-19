Peshawar District Local Body Election Results 2021 -City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results
The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).
The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.
Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.
Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.
Peshawar District – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results
Peshawer City Mayor Election Result 2021
Peshawar City Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Mathra Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Shah Alam Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Chamkani Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Badhber Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Pishtakhara Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Hassan Khel Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Catch all the latest updates and information about Local Bodies elections 2021 in Peshawar on this page. Detailed description and results of the local body elections 2021 will be available here.
Peshawar District
Peshawar District is a district in the Peshawar Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. It is located about 160 km west of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. The district headquarter is Peshawar, which is also the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Peshawar District Local Body Election Results 2021 – Peshawar City Mayor Election Result – District Tehsil Charman Election Result – KPK LG Election Results – KPK LB Poll Election Results 2021
Read More
Green Line bus service gets ready to hit the road
KARACHI: The Green Line bus rapid transit project is part of a...
‘Eco-friendly’ road in capital sets precedence
ISLAMABAD: With the aim to create a capital without unnecessary waste, the...
Federal Minister Shibli Faraz escapes unhurt in Dara Adamkhel gun attack
DARA ADAMKHEL: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz escaped unhurt...
Sindh govt gives historic Manora a facelift
KARACHI: With a promise to change the way in which the people...
Memories of Quetta's M.A. Jinnah Road
QUETTA: Once the restaurants and shops at either side of Mohammad Ali...