Peshawar’s gems

PESHAWAR: With over two and a half thousand years of history, a rich cultural heritage and 1,800 buildings standing for over a century now, Peshawar is the oldest city of South Asia that is still up and running.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital has produced Pakistan’s showbiz personalities Mohammad Qavi Khan and Firdaus Jamal, and also renowned author Syed Ahmad Shah, popularly known as Pitras Bukhari. The famed artist Ismail Guljee’s schooling was done here.

The historic city has also housed legends like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Madhubala, Amjad Khan and Vinod Khanna who had spent their childhood years within the walled city, and eventually went on to become the top artists of the world-famed Bollywood — the iconic film industry of India.

Dr Abdul Samad, Director Archaeology and Museums Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has informed Bol News that Peshawar has remained a transitional base for invasions on India. “The old Peshawar city has never been destroyed. Its rich history and culture are mainly due to the countless invasions over the past two and a half millennia. The Persian empire, Parthians, Alexander’s army, Indo-Greeks, Ghaznavids and Mughals all gave the city something new with every invasion and trade endeavour,” Dr Samad sharing details said.

“The reason Peshawar is important for people with different backgrounds is that it has remained a hub for Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims alike. Similarly, Peshawar has always welcomed people of different races. The food here is also unique as one can find a variety of Central Asian cuisines,” Dr Samad added.

Revival project

Meanwhile, the Peshawar revival project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been focused on identifying, rehabilitating and conserving archaeological monuments of the city. “In 2018, we did a survey for identifying 100 years or older monuments within the 16-gated city. 1,800 buildings were documented in this survey. Excavations at Gor Kathri in the interior city have given tangible evidence of the history of the city,” Dr Samad informed.

“In Gor Kathri the house of Paolo Avitabile, commonly known as Abu Tabela, the Italian governor of Peshawar under Ranjit Singh’s rule, has also been rehabilitated after three years of efforts. Similarly, other famous monuments like Ali Mardan Villa, Western Gate at Gor Kathri, Heritage Trail between Gor Kathri and Cunningham Clock Tower (built in 1900), took around three years to rehabilitate while rehabilitation work at the renowned Sethi House is still ongoing,” Dr Abdul Samad informed.

The 150-year-old ancestral house of Dilip Kumar at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar and the 120-year-old Kapoor Haveli that was built by Raj Kapoor’s grandfather deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rai Bahadur Basheshwarnath Singh, are the next big rehabilitation projects for the archaeology department where the authority has plans to establish modern museums to highlight the connection of the Bollywood artists with their place of birth in Peshawar.

Author Ibrahim Zia terms such buildings as the cultural goldmines of Peshawar. “Preserving these goldmines is important as they tell the stories of Peshawar’s past.

Gandhara’s treasures

Ibrahim Zia’s best writing work is Peshawar ke fankaar, a book on the life histories of 72 actors of Peshawar who rose to fame on radio, television and the silver screen in Pakistan and India.

The Peshawar Museum is the largest museum of the renowned Gandhara Art. The refurbishment work at the museum has made it a must-visit venue for all Gandhara civilization enthusiasts.

“The provincial government has been working on establishing cultural and religious tourism in the province. Peshawar being the cultural hub, will be the focus of this promising project. There is a proposition for a one-day tour of the old city. The tourists starting from the museum will take a walk around the interior city’s Gor Kathri, Masjid Mohabbat Khan and Qissa Khwani Bazaar to experience the history of the city besides enjoying the tasty Peshawari falooda at Chowk Yadgar and the delicious lamb tikka karahi at Namak Mandi,” Dr Abdul Samad apprised.

Although the Covid pandemic is a hurdle in the path of the promotional activities of cultural and religious tourism, Dr Samad stays hopeful of better days in the years to come.

“I see tourism, and in particular cultural and religious tourism making great space for itself in the coming four to five years. If implemented carefully, this type of tourism alone can become the biggest source of income for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” director archaeology and museums said.