PIMA condemns PMC ‘discriminatory policy’ against Balochistan new medical colleges

KARACHI : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has strongly condemned the discriminatory policy of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) against three new medical colleges of Balochistan.

Central President PIMA Dr. Khubaib Shahid, former Central President Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman and PIMA Balochistan President Dr. Sarwar Badini in a statement said on Tuesday that according to the normal procedures of the PMC, any medical college is recognized by inspecting and examining the quality of faculty with all its batches.

But by amending the laws, the burden of additional examination had been shifted to the students of Balochistan, which was incomprehensible, they maintained and added that it was not included in the rules and regulations of the commission to deseat the students who failed in additional examination resulting the loss of three or four precious years of students.

They warned that the policy could lead to the promotion of extremism among students.

The students are in the right to ask why the discriminatory policy is being implemented against them, they further said.

It is unfortunate that students from Balochistan have been protesting for several days on the roads instead of going to their colleges as the authorities concerned have turned a deaf ear to the plight of theirs.

The PIMA announced full support for the demands of these students and appealed to the government, the Supreme Court and all political parties to take notice of this discriminatory policy.