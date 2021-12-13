PM extends Munir Akram’s tenure as envoy to UN for another two years

13th Dec, 2021. 10:42 am
Munir Akram gains two year extension as Pakistan's envoy to UN

Ambassador Munir Akram—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave a go-ahead to extend the tenure of Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram.

In November 2019, Munir Ikram was appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on a two-year contract at the United Nations in replacement of Dr Maleeha Lodhi after his return from the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Also read: Dr Maleeha Lodhi replaced by Munir Akram as Pakistan’s ambassador to UN

The premier was briefed about the country’s overall performance at the United Nations by the national security and Foreign Office team.

The premier decided to extend Akram’s contract, a retired foreign services officer, for another two years.

Munir Akram has previously served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations between 2002 to 2008.

