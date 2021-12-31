PM Imran directs PTI MPAs to ensure success in Punjab Local Government elections

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 09:42 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan . Image: File

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday presided over a meeting of the PTI members of Punjab Assembly and discussed the overall political situation of the province.

The prime minister directed the party MPAs to increase their contacts with the masses and ensure the success of the party in the forthcoming local government election in the province.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan formally started the distribution of the Naya Pakistan National Health Card for Punjab province in Lahore on Friday.

Read more: Punjab Govt allocates ‘largest ever development budget’

Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, the premier said that the founding fathers of Pakistan demonstrated clearly in the objective resolution that Pakistan would be an Islamic welfare state.

The prime minister said that only the time would tell if the metro train would benefit people or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) health card programme.

Read more: Fed govt’s procurement of vaccines helped achieve vaccination target: PM Imran Khan

He claimed that 30 million families of Punjab would be benefited through the project of distribution of health cards and the cost of the project is four hundred billion rupees.

Everyone could make revolutionary decisions like the launching of health cards. But nobody in the past ever spent as much money on hospitals as the PTI government did in the past three years, he added.

