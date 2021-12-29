PM Imran Khan will eradicate inflation in 5th year of his tenure, claims Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would eradicate inflation in the fifth year of his tenure.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi today, he said that eradicating poverty was the government’s top agenda.

Mini-budget would be passed in every condition and emphasised, he added and said that it was necessary to control the dollar rate.

The interior minister said, “I cannot explain the stomachache opposition is having,” and vowed that the premier would complete his five-year term.

The Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) said that his party was a ‘forever coalition partner’ of the government and maintained that the next year was for local government elections.

He said that people would not be disturbed or made homeless during the construction of Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi, adding that the project would pull people out of poverty.

The Ring Road project in the garrison city would also be completed soon, he claimed.

Rashid said he would launch his book on 50-years of politics on January 5, adding that they did not let any land grabber strengthen his feet in the five decades.

There would be a great parade on Pakistan Day, he said. The government had requested the opposition parties to stage their protest on March 30 instead of March 23, he said, announcing that for the first time, there would be a flying past of JS-10 fighter jets.

Rashid said that a storm had been created about the return of Nawaz Sharif while offering that he was ready to pay for his air ticket ‘despite being a Sheikh’.

“If Nawaz Sharif wants to return, he can. If not, it does not make any difference.”

“Every party [in Pakistan] wishes to have backing from the establishment which has decided to stand with the elected [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] government,” Rashid claimed.

The minister continued that he and his party would fight the next elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan again.