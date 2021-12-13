PM Imran to launch Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme initiative in Punjab today

PM Imran to launch Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme initiative in Punjab today—Image: PMO official Twitter handle

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch the Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme initiative in Punjab on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit to launch the healthcare programme, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The statement further added that the premier will be briefed over the ongoing development projects across the province.

The premier intends to extend the welfare programme across the country, said the PMO.

Under the mega welfare programme of the incumbent government, Naya Pakistan Health Card will be issued to families across the country to provide free medical treatment.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج پنجاب میں نیا پاکستان صحت کارڈ پروگرام کا اجراء کریں گے. #صحت_کارڈ_سب_کیلیے pic.twitter.com/lGk4ocnaek — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 13, 2021

Earlier today, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who launched health card, the largest humanitarian project.

In a tweet, he said after K-P, now every family in Punjab will be able to get free treatment up to Rs1 million annually.

The minister said that no one would remain without treatment for lack of financial resources.

عمران خان صاحب پہلے وزیراعظم ہے جو انسانی خدمت کے سب سے بڑے منصوبہ صحت کارڈ کا اجرا کررہے

KPK کےبعد اب پنجاب کا ہر خاندان سالانہ10لاکھ روپے تک مفت علاج کرو اسکے گا۔

کسی کا پیارا وسائل نہ ہونے کے باعث لاعلاج نہیں رہے گا۔

پنجاب کی عوام کے لئے آج بڑی خوشی کادن ہے#صحت_کارڈ_سب_کیلیے pic.twitter.com/0hyCKkopBp — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 13, 2021

How to apply for Sehat Sahulat Programme?

Sehat Sahulat Programme is a step to provide certain health facilities to the underprivileged citizens of Pakistan.

Sehat cardholders will avail the following benefits:

All beneficiaries will be entitled to free-of-cost hospitalization, emergency services, in-patient services (all medical and surgical cases), injuries, referral transportation, maternity services, and free follow-ups and consultancy.

In addition to this, the applicant can also use a card for treatment of diseases including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, burns and road traffic accidents, last-stage renal diseases and dialysis’, chronic diseases (TB, Hep A/B/C, HIV, chronic liver disease), organ failure, oncology, and neurosurgical services.

Steps to apply for the Sehat Insaf Card

Here are the steps to avail Sehat Sahulat Services. But first, you will have to apply for a Sehat Insaf Card. Here is the guide:

Send a text message with your CNIC number to verify your eligibility progress. You will be asked to get your Sehat InsafCard from a card distribution centre in your district if you are eligible.

If you are eligible, you will receive this text message with details.