PM, president vow to safeguard rights of minorities in Pakistan on Christmas

ISLAMABAD: People across the world, including Pakistan, are celebrating Christmas today. However, church services and events remained limited with smaller crowds for the second year in a row due to coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi also felicitated the Christian community in the country and worldwide.

Read more: Railways minister inaugurates special ‘Christmas Peace Pray Train’

In a message on the occasion of Christmas, PM said, “On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I on my behalf and behalf of the government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community around the world and especially in Pakistan for celebrating the festival of Christmas with devotion and respect.”

Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

“The festivities of Christmas teach us universal love, brotherhood, tolerance and self-sacrifice, which plays a pivotal role in moving any society on the path of development.”

“The birth of Prophet Jesus is considered a symbol of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect for the entire humanity throughout the world. He not only healed the ailing humanity but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion. He guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy. As a divine messenger, Prophet Jesus’ teachings are for adherents of all religions.”

President Dr Arif Alvi and PM Imran also assured that the government would continue to safeguard the rights and privileges of all minorities living in the country.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of Christmas, 2021 On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest felicitations and wish Merry Christmas to our Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world.#Christmas#Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/mt6XBMhqP4 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2021

“On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest felicitations and wish Merry Christmas to our Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world,” said the president in his message.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general also extended the felicitations of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and service chiefs to the “Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan”.

“From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal,” said the DG ISPR on Twitter.

CJCSC & Services Chiefs extend felicitations to Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan on #Christmas. From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal. #MerryChristmas🎄 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2021

“May the spirit of Christmas 2021 brings warmth and happiness to your lives,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar on Twitter.

We at @ForeignOfficePk, wish everyone celebrating a very #MerryChristmas 🎄. May the spirit of #Christmas2021 bring warmth and happiness to your lives. pic.twitter.com/WyklzoE43J — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2021

Other government officials and opposition leaders also wished the members of the community.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman also wished the country’s Christian community.

Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed and Merry Christmas! #Christmas pic.twitter.com/c3VlEEZSSX — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 25, 2021

Happy Christmas 🎄 to all and the Season’s best greetings. pic.twitter.com/7HxZLWwtfw — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 24, 2021

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also extended his “heartiest felicitations to the Christian Community in Pakistan.”

Read more: 2,300 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz urged the country to celebrate Christman with the Christian community by spreading love, peace and compassion.