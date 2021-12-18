PM thinks everyone except him is in politics to do corruption: Sherry Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Saturday claimed “Prime Minister Imran Khan thinks that everyone has come into politics for corruption except him.”
“The prime minister thinks that everyone except him has come to do corruption in politics, but the majority of the country thinks that corruption has increased in this government,” Rehman said in her statement on Twitter.
“The prime minister is blaming Bhutto and the Sharif family for his three years of destruction. The rhetoric of blaming others for one’s incompetence is now badly worn out.”
وزیراعظم کو لگتا ہے ان کے علاوہ سب سیاست میں کرپشن کرنے آئے ہیں، لیکن ملک کی اکثریت سمجھتی ہے اس حکومت میں کرپشن میں اضافہ ہوا ہے۔ اس بار انتخابات میں لوگ آپ سے آپ کی کارکردگی کا پوچھے گے۔ آپ دوسروں پر الزام لاگا کر بری الذمہ نہیں ہو سکتے۔ 3/3
— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 18, 2021
“You have increased the total debt of the country by 70 per cent. By taking loans of Rs20.7 trillion in three years, you are blaming others,” she maintained.
“In today’s weekly report, the overall rate of inflation has reached 19.49 per cent. Is the current government not responsible for record debt, inflation, unemployment and crises in three years? When will the government accept its responsibilities? Maybe they don’t realise yet that they are in government,” the PPP leader added.
Rehman said that this time people would ask [PM} Imran about his performance in the election and he could not be excused for blaming others.
