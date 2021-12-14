PML-N pays rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and the party Vice President Maryam Nawaz have paid rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary.

Shehbaz Sharif, in his tweet, said that the martyrdom of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was a huge loss for Pakistan.

“There are many ways to describe her life but to me, her services for democracy trump them all. May Allah rest her soul in peace,” the PML-N leader said.

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet: “I still remember the sad day when my father and everyone in my family mourned and grieved like a member of our family had left us. May she rest in peace and Allah’s mercy. Ameen.”

In a similar tweet, PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif said that he hasn’t forgotten the pledge that the two leaders made to strengthen democracy and civil supremacy.

“I live to strive for the day Pakistan becomes a true democracy, Insha’Allah. SMBB, may you rest in eternal peace,” he added.

The 14th death anniversary of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated at Liaquat National Bagh Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, is being commemorated across the country.

Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of her death anniversary across the province.

A large public gathering is being held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Assefa Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders addressed the jiyalas.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who could not attend the meeting due to illness, paid rich homage to his wife former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary and expressed his resolve to keep on her mission of ridding the country of poverty, economic instability and unemployment.

“Pakistan is beloved to us more than our lives and we will make every sacrifice for its freedom, dignity and respect,” said Zardari in a statement on this occasion.

He claimed that the country was going through a dangerous situation as the state of economy, foreign affairs and writ of law was at a low ebb.

He maintained that there had been constant attacks on the authority and dignity of the parliament, which were resisted by his party. He reiterated, “We will not let Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s great sacrifice go in vain.”