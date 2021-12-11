Police rescue Chinese national visiting Kati Pahari mistaking it for a tourist spot
KARACHI: A Chinese national who was spotted in Kati Pahari was rescued by the police on Saturday.
The police were informed about the Chinese national who was roaming around the Kati Pahari area considering it a tourist spot.
Acting on a tip-off, the police rescued the Chinese national, who is visiting Pakistan on a business visa, and took him back to the hotel.
The Chinese man told the police that he thought Kati Pahari was a tourist spot.
