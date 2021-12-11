Police rescue Chinese national visiting Kati Pahari mistaking it for a tourist spot

Web Desk BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 01:11 pm
Police save Chinese man who mistaken Kati Pahari for tourist spot

Police save Chinese man who mistaken Kati Pahari for tourist spot—Image: BOL News

KARACHI: A Chinese national who was spotted in Kati Pahari was rescued by the police on Saturday.

The police were informed about the Chinese national who was roaming around the Kati Pahari area considering it a tourist spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the police rescued the Chinese national, who is visiting Pakistan on a business visa, and took him back to the hotel.

Also Read: Underreporting of FIRs aggravates Karachi’s crime crisis

The Chinese man told the police that he thought Kati Pahari was a tourist spot.

Read More

5 hours ago
Peshawar’s gems

PESHAWAR: With over two and a half thousand years of history, a...
4 hours ago
The search for spiritual remediation

ISLAMABAD: The nine-yard graves’ shrine of Syed Shah Hussain, also known as...
4 hours ago
Dialogue, policymaking key for academic success, says QAU VC

ISLAMABAD: Professor Dr Mohammad Ali Shah serves as vice chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University...
3 hours ago
Unreal real estate business in twin cities 

ISLAMABAD: All those who are on the lookout for investment opportunities in...
3 hours ago
Lahore’s killer air

LAHORE: Clean air is considered to be a basic requirement for human...
2 hours ago
Hindu Gymkhana chaos  

KARACHI: The Hindu Gymkhana in Karachi has still not been reinstated as...