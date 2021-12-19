Polling for local govt elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underway

Polling for local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway. Image: File

PESHAWAR: The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Quick Response Force’s personnel are deployed to ‘nearby areas of responsibility’ for immediately responding to any untoward situation on the election day.

A total 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths are set up out of which 4,188 polling stations are declared sensitive and 2,507 most sensitive.

Surveillance cameras have been installed on sensitive and most sensitive polling stations and display of arms or carrying of weapons and electronic devices including mobile phones inside polling stations are not allowed.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.