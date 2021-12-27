PPP doesn’t believe in deals but the power of people: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said his party doesn’t believe in any deal but rather the power of people, adding that those who accomplish deals do not have graveyards of martyrs.

Bilawal was delivering his speech in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in Rawalpindi. PPP chairman said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is still remembered after 14 years and recited a poem in memory of his late mother.

“You must be hearing about deals these days from columnists and analysts. These are the same people and pens who accused Shaheed Benazir of a deal on the morning of December 27.”

He said PPP believes in the power of people, not any deals. Those who make clandestine deals do not have graveyards of martyrs,” Bilawal asserted while adding, “Our deal is with the graves of martyrs and people.”

Reiterating that democracy was the best revenge, Bilawal maintained that PPP had restored the true essence of democracy in the country while but added that today democracy was present only in name and there was no freedom of speech.

He added that the PPP government restored the Constitution in true spirit through the 18th Amendment. However, Bilawal expressed, “The public vote was robbed and democracy was snatched from people and they are now bearing a puppet-raj and ineligible prime minister.”

He said following Benazir’s steps, the PPP government fought with terrorism, restored the writ of the state, and hoisted Pakistan’s flag in Waziristan.

“But today the government was trying to strike deals with terrorists,” he said claiming that the prime minister and president are ‘begging’ and bowing before the terrorists for a deal.

He said the PPP gave autonomy to the provinces through the 18th amendment and made them financially independent.

Bilawal added that the implementation of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award was stopped after the PPP government. NFC and the 18th amendment enabled the establishment of Gwadar, metro bus service, and cardio hospitals, Bilawal said.

He said the incumbent government wants to snatch rights from the provinces and expressed that Imran Khan doesn’t believe in provincial autonomy, democracy, and the rights of people. He vowed that PPP would never let it happen.

Read more: Death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto being observed today

He added that PPP came into power when there was a global recession but still made Pakistan stand on its feet. Bilawal said at that time, the government increased salaries, created employment opportunities, and initiated projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Where should the poor go now, they have been drowned in the tsunami of inflation,” he said adding: “there is unemployment from Karachi to Khyber. People are unable to pay for the utilities and sleep hungry despite working all day hard.”

Read more: Rehman Malik appeals to Afghanistan interior minister to arrest TTP’s Ikramullah

He said economic conditions will keep worsening if the puppet government is going to run the country on the direction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bilawal said that only PPP jiyalas and the party of martyrs can save the country now.

He announced that PPP will hold its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on January 5 in Lahore and establish its base there to start its struggle against the puppet government.