PPP has become security risk for Sindh, says Haleem

Web Desk BOL News

12th Dec, 2021. 07:22 pm
Haleem Adil Sheikh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. Image: File

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday said that Pakistan Peoples Party has become security risk for Sindh as it has destroyed the whole province during the last thirteen years.

Criticizing the passage of Sindh Local Government [amendment] Bill 2021 by the provincial government, the opposition leader said that the bill had been passed in violation of rules and regulations as all powers of a mayor has been snatched through this bill.

The PTI leader maintained that the PPP was violating the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees the transfer of powers to local governments.

Read more: Sindh Assembly again approves LG bill with amendments amid ruckus

Lambasting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for calling the opposition illiterate and uneducated during his speech in the Sindh Assembly on Saturday, Sheikh said that the Sindh chief minister called them illiterate because the opposition has not read the PPP’s corruption book.

He lamented that Karachiites have been compelled to buy water from tanker mafia as they have not been supplied tap water for long.

He maintained said that the situation in Mithi, Nawabshah, Dadu and other cities of the province was worse than Karachi, adding that people in Sukkur and Shikarpur and other towns were obliged to drink water mixed sewage.

Read more: Sindh CM calls opposition reservations over local bodies bill ‘illogical’

The opposition leader asserted that rabies were not available in government hospitals across the province, adding the Sindh had been allocated eight trillion and nine hundred billion rupees during the last thirteen years but only Rs 1.3 trillion were spent while the rest of the money had gone into the rulers’ pockets.

