PPP’s ‘dead politics’ alive only on TV channels, says Ali Zaidi

Ali Zaidi reacted to the speeches of PPP leadership on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should realize that his father, Asif Ali Zardari looted the national wealth. and he grew up on the looted money.

He made the statement while reacting to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) speeches on the occasion of the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto yesterday.

Read more: PPP doesn’t believe in deals but the power of people: Bilawal Bhutto

In a statement, he said that Zardari had destroyed the PPP by confining it to the Sindh province only and had a huge role in bringing out PPP from national politics.

He said that the leadership of the PPP, which claimed to change the fate of the country, should first change the fate of people living in the Sindh province.

The minister said the people of Sindh were going through hardships today because of the ruling clique in Sindh.

Corruption and nepotism had been on the rise in the province under the leadership of PPP for the last 30 years, said Zaidi.

He said the parties that hereditary politics got no right to talk about democracy.

“First establish democracy within your party, and then talk about the democratic system of the country.”

He said that the people of Pakistan had gotten rid of the two-party system due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has eradicated corruption, terrorism, and rigging from the country and gifted a strong electoral system to the people, and Bilawal and Zardari are worried about this strong electoral system.”

With the popularity of Imran Khan and PTI, the leadership of PPP is terrified because all avenues to come into power have been closed for them, Zaidi added.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 14th death anniversary

The PTI leader claimed that PPP’s dead politics was alive on TV channels only and that its leadership fears a free and transparent election would block their entry into the parliament.