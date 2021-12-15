President Alvi says One Window Ehsaas Centre first of its kind in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi praised the team of Ehsaas programme as he visited One Window Ehsaas Centre in Sitara Market of Islamabad on Wednesday and said the service is the first of its kind in the country’s history.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and other officials welcomed the president on his visit to the centre.

The one window center offers wide-ranging services including ATMs of partnering banks for Ehsaas cash payment, NADRA office for biometric verification, and desks for different programmes under Ehsaas operations. The centre also has a well-equipped training room, survey registration desk, retiring room for women, etc.

She briefed Arif Alvi regarding one-stop operations under the Ehsaas umbrella at the centre, integrating all benefits and services for 14 different target groups.

Read more: Balochistan students have immense potential to change country’s fate: president

The president reviewed the services being offered there and also met with beneficiaries.

He was apprised that the beneficiaries of different Ehsaas programmes will no longer need to visit different offices as they could now avail all services under one roof.

“It is heartening to see that all Ehsaas services can be accessed at the facility in a well-coordinated manner, and this is the real demonstration of a welfare state”, President Alvi said.

Praising the incorporation of all Ehsaas services at one spot, he commented it is the first time in the country’s history that such service is being provided to unprivileged citizens.

Read more: 12m women beneficiaries of Ehsaas cash programme this year

He also felicitated Dr Sania and Ehsaas team on successfully running multiple programmes with transparency.

On the occasion, SAPM Dr Sania said One Window Ehsaas centres will be in all districts and at tehsil level across the country for the facilitation of the beneficiaries.