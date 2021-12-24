President Arif Alvi asks overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland

President Arif Alvi emphasised the need to link up Pakistani diaspora with the industry, academia and experts. Image: PID

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan as the country is fast emerging as Asia’s premier investment and trade hub.

Speaking to a delegation of US-based overseas Pakistanis, led by President Aspire Pakistan Hassan Syed in Islamabad, President Alvi emphasised the need to link up Pakistani diaspora with the industry, academia, experts and the relevant organisations in Pakistan for utilising their intellectual and business talent.

Pakistan was improving and training its available human resource by imparting them contemporary skills and modern education, he said.

President said that efforts were being made to increase the number of university graduates, besides enhancing the quality of education.

According to him, steps were being taken for the digitalisation of the economy to boost foreign direct investment in the country.

President Alvi was told that ‘Aspire Pakistan’ was a network of overseas entrepreneurs, investors and technology experts with a vision to make Pakistan socially and economically prosperous through innovation and entrepreneurship.

He appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s socio-economic development.

On December 22, talking to a delegation of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Origin of North America (APPNA) in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the overseas Pakistani physicians to invest heavily in the provision of a quality healthcare system in Pakistan.

PM Imran had said the association should use its clout to attract maximum Foreign Direct Investment for the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities in Pakistan.

He had directed the authorities concerned to take APPNA on board to benefit from their valuable expertise in the field by giving them due to representation on PM’s National Health Task Force.