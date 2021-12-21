President asks Turkmenistan to join efforts with Pakistan to boost regional connectivity

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan attached utmost significance to its ties with Turkmenistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked Turkmenistan to join efforts with Pakistan to boost regional connectivity and economic integration.

He said this while talking to the visiting Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Meredov Rashid Ovezgeldiyevich, who called on him in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Alvi said Pakistan attached utmost significance to its ties with Turkmenistan, as the two countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields.

He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan had unanimity of views on major international and regional fora, including the United Nations, Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Dr Arif Alvi expressed hope that the Extraordinary Session of OIC foreign ministers in Islamabad would succeed in getting international support to address the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to realise the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan and support it in this hour of need.

He underlined that Afghanistan should not be further squeezed and its blocked money should be released to counter the worsening economic and humanitarian crisis in that country.

The Turkmen foreign minister conveyed to the president the warmest wishes from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.