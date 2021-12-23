President urges doctors to avoid prescribing antibiotics unnecessarily

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 10:07 am

President Dr Arif Alvi lauded the contribution of the medical community in treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged doctors to focus on the prevention of diseases and underlined the need for avoiding unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Speaking at the 5th Rawalpindi Medical University International Conference, he said diseases like hepatitis, which spread due to irresponsibility, should be controlled through preventive measures, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Read more: Aussie researchers develop new copper surface to help combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs

“People need to be told about the ill effects of the use of antibiotics and the culture of excessive use of antibiotics needs to be changed,” he said.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would achieve success in eradicating polio.

Dr Alvi lauded the contribution of the medical community in treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic. He said Pakistan effectively tackled the disease with the support of all segments of society.

A day ago, talking to a delegation of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Origin of North America in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the overseas Pakistani physicians to invest heavily for the provision of a quality healthcare system in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan said the association should use its clout to attract maximum Foreign Direct Investment for the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities in Pakistan.

Read more: Bone marrow transplantation physician Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away in Karachi

He directed the authorities concerned to take APPNA on board to benefit from their valuable expertise in the field by giving them due representation on Prime Minister’s National Health Task Force.

Read More

48 seconds ago
Pakistan welcomes UN resolution on Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed UN Security Council resolution facilitating humanitarian...
1 hour ago
US lauds Pakistan’s efforts for hosting OIC moot to address Afghan crisis

The US was all praise for Pakistan for hosting the Organisation of...
11 hours ago
Causes of PTI defeat in KP LG polls: Report received by PM Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Secretariat has received an investigating report finding out...
13 hours ago
Gas shortage issue to be taken up with Centre, Punjab minister assures Textile industry

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht has assured the Textile...
13 hours ago
Dishonor of self cheque not an offence: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday has ruled that a criminal...
14 hours ago
Punjab local bodies poll date to be decided after consultations with ECP: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that the date...