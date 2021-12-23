President urges doctors to avoid prescribing antibiotics unnecessarily

President Dr Arif Alvi lauded the contribution of the medical community in treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged doctors to focus on the prevention of diseases and underlined the need for avoiding unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Speaking at the 5th Rawalpindi Medical University International Conference, he said diseases like hepatitis, which spread due to irresponsibility, should be controlled through preventive measures, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Read more: Aussie researchers develop new copper surface to help combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs

“People need to be told about the ill effects of the use of antibiotics and the culture of excessive use of antibiotics needs to be changed,” he said.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would achieve success in eradicating polio.

Dr Alvi lauded the contribution of the medical community in treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic. He said Pakistan effectively tackled the disease with the support of all segments of society.

A day ago, talking to a delegation of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Origin of North America in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the overseas Pakistani physicians to invest heavily for the provision of a quality healthcare system in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan said the association should use its clout to attract maximum Foreign Direct Investment for the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities in Pakistan.

Read more: Bone marrow transplantation physician Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away in Karachi

He directed the authorities concerned to take APPNA on board to benefit from their valuable expertise in the field by giving them due representation on Prime Minister’s National Health Task Force.