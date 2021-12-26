Prime Minister Imran Khan summons NSC meeting today
Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday, in which the first national security policy in the history of the country will be presented for approval, Bol News reported.
Read more: Afghanistan needs humanitarian aid as soon as possible: PM Imran
The meeting to be chaired by the premier will be attended by federal ministers and top military brass. The committee will discuss the current situation of Afghanistan along with other matters related to the national security.
Read more: Pakistan to provide all-out support for Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis: PM
The committee will also be briefed about the overall security situation in the country.
Read More
‘Sindh politics dominated by elite’
President of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palejo is a...
Sharifs made premeditated attack on judiciary, asserts PM aide Shahzad Akbar
ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has asserted said...
PTI govt has gone panic before Nawaz’s arrival, claims Sanaullah
LAHORE: President, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Punjab chapter, Rana Sanaullah has said...
Richly poor: Why Balochistan is still the poorest province despite great natural resources
According to the 2017 census, the poverty rate in southern Balochistan is...
Pakistan will combat proliferation of disinformation globally: Munir Akram
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram...