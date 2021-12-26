Prime Minister Imran Khan summons NSC meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday, in which the first national security policy in the history of the country will be presented for approval, Bol News reported.

The meeting to be chaired by the premier will be attended by federal ministers and top military brass. The committee will discuss the current situation of Afghanistan along with other matters related to the national security.

The committee will also be briefed about the overall security situation in the country.

Pakistan recently hosted the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan. The session’s goal was to bring Muslim countries on the same wavelength in helping the war-torn country to avert the looming humanitarian crisis.