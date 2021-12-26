Prime Minister Imran Khan summons NSC meeting tomorrow

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 06:01 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing meeting of National Security Committee. Photo courtesy: Prime Minister’s Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday, Bol News reported.

Read more: Afghanistan needs humanitarian aid as soon as possible: PM Imran

The meeting to be chaired by the premier will be attended by federal ministers and military brass. The committee will discuss the current situation of Afghanistan along with other matters related to national security.

Read more: Pakistan to provide all-out support for Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis: PM

The committee will also be briefed about the overall security situation in the country.

Read More

10 mins ago
OIC’s rescue mission

Muslim nations bloc urges the world to help 38 million Afghans, establishes...
54 mins ago
PTI’s day of reckoning

Poor tickets distribution, nepotism and internal wrangling cost PTI defeat in KP...
1 hour ago
Central leader of Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat passes away

SARGODHA: Central leader of Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Maulana Muhammad Akram Tufani...
2 hours ago
Nobody doubts both Zardari, Sharif families are corrupt: Sheikh Rashid

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that even if people differ...
2 hours ago
Rehman Malik appeals to Afghanistan interior minister to arrest TTP’s Ikramullah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Sunday appealed...
3 hours ago
Shehbaz asks UN to take notice of genocidal threats to Muslims in India

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has urged...