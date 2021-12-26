Prime Minister Imran Khan summons NSC meeting tomorrow
Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday, Bol News reported.
The meeting to be chaired by the premier will be attended by federal ministers and military brass. The committee will discuss the current situation of Afghanistan along with other matters related to national security.
The committee will also be briefed about the overall security situation in the country.
