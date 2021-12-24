PTI dissolves all organisational bodies, parliamentarian boards: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to dissolve all the sub-organisations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its parliamentarian boards, after dissatisfaction over their performance in the recently held first phase of local bodies elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“All the members have been removed from their posts including the chief organisers,” said Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Read more: Causes of PTI defeat in KP LG polls: Report received by PM Secretariat

He said a new organisational structure would be formed. A 21-member constitutional committee has been formed in which all the national leadership would be included, he said.

#Live: Minister for Information @fawadchaudhry addressing a news conference in Islamabad https://t.co/lFcNKOz7Jz — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 24, 2021

The federal minister said Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Fawad Chaudhry, PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi would be part of the committee.

“This committee would form the new organisational structure of the PTI,” he said.

Talking about the LB polls, he said in different areas, tickets were given to relatives rather than on merit. Local leadership will no longer decide about giving a ticket to anybody, he said. He said if Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)’s culture was adopted by the PTI then there would be left no difference between them.

Read more: Punjab local bodies poll date to be decided after consultations with ECP: Raja Basharat

“The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a political party of interior Sindh only, while PML-N has become a party of Punjab,” he said adding that the PTI had representation in all the provinces.

“If someone is considered as a leader in the country then it is Imran Khan. Imran Khan did not allow the opposition to take over him after defeat in the LB elections,” he said.