PTI govt gives only inflation, poverty, unemployment to nation, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PTI government has given the country nothing but inflation, poverty and unemployment over the past three years, adding that it seems as if this government is taking some revenge from the people of Pakistan.

He strongly slammed the discontinuation of gas supply to private industry and local production units, saying it would deteriorate the already terrible state of unemployment.

In a statement issue here on Tuesday, Shehbaz said that everyone including PTI’s supporters and voters were severely disappointed by its performance because no single positive step was taken by Imran Khan.

“Millions will lose their jobs; exporters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get gas at the rate of at $ 9 per mmbtu; ghee is already being sold at over Rs450; State Bank has increased interest rate; the government is intentionally taking loan at 11.2 per cent interest rate when it is also available at 10 per cent costing Rs700 million extra burden on the national exchequer; licences for cement are being sold openly in Punjab; Pakistan is twice as much expensive than India and most expensive country in South Asia and the third most expensive in the world; fish exports have declined; people are out on the streets in Gwadar against this government; State Bank is no longer under the control of Pakistan’s government but under IMF’s command; the country is buried under Rs 20,000 billion extra loan in three years which was almost as much as the loans taken in the entire history of the country; is this the change Imran Niazi promised with the nation,” he questioned.