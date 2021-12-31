PTI govt has made 2021 a year of devastation, desperation and inflation, claims Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PTI government has made 2021 a year of devastation, desperation and inflation.

Shehbaz in a statement issued on Friday said that it is the PTI’s hallmark that they bring a new tsunami of inflation every year, adding that Imran Niazi had claimed that 2021 would be a year of progress and development but it proved opposite.

He observed that Imran had claimed that nobody would sleep hungry but he had now snatched even milk from Infants.

Read more: Only time will tell if metro train beneficial for people or health card: PM Imran Khan

He warned that the fruits of this poisonous mini-budget would be reaped in 2022.

Shehbaz further said that the consequences of Imran’s surrender to the IMF, handing over the keys of State Bank to the Fund and the devastating effects of the mini-budget would haunt the country for many years to come.

He said that the PTI government had the audacity of saying that this mini-budget would not affect the poor which was the most apathetic, indifferent and heartless thing to say.

Read more: Hefty taxes imposed on importing foreign content: Fawad

He maintained that Imran unleashed one after another curse of inflation on the nation, adding that the mini-budget had seized the economic engine of the country and Imran and his cronies would be responsible for the resultant unemployment and inflation.

He said that the corrupt PTI company had failed already but now it had entered the phase of bankruptcy. He warned that the PTI would take massive U-Turns after driving the country into a wall in 2022.

The PML-N president said that the sovereignty of State Bank was another fraud like the 10 million jobs and 5 million homes. The people were instead crushed under insane electricity and gas tariffs and inflation in 2021.

He said it was sad and regrettable that the people had to suffer from rupee devaluation and economic terrorism. The National Assembly Opposition Leader said that this current government was a lesson for the nation that how dearly such experiments cost the country.