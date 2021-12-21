PTI to emerge largest party in KP LG elections: Gill

PTI to emerge largest party in K-P LG elections: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still the most popular party in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and it will emerge as the largest party in the province after conclusive results of the local bodies (LG) elections.

In his reaction to the press conference of Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, he conceded that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) won some seats in K-P’s LG elections but PML-N remained at the top from the bottom. However, he said the PTI would emerge as the largest party in the province after the final results of the LG elections.

Gill said, “Yesterday K-P is PTI’s home will remain its home, like Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan and AJK”.

He said in most areas, multiple candidates of PTI were contesting LG elections which resulted in the division of party votes.

Coming hard on PML-N leader, he said Maryam Safdar was speaking the language of his uncle, Modi, with respect to KP LG elections.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman always used to criticize the establishment and other institutions for his defeat in elections besides claiming that the elections were won only through deals. Now Maulana Sahib would like to tell whether the elections were free, fair and transparent,” he questioned.

Gill said that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan that he did not use state machinery to ensure transparency in the elections. As per the vision of the Prime Minister, tickets should be awarded to the party workers only, he said. However, he said some of our friends awarded tickets to the candidates on personal liking and disliking during the recent KP LG elections resulting in the division of party votes.

Gill said PTI did not only learn from its shortcoming and got ready for contesting elections but also present itself for accountability.

He said PML-N leadership always remained engaged in dirty politics and plundered the national wealth. FIA had already submitted a money trail in the Rs 16 billion corruption case of Shahbaz Sharif, he said.

He said Maryam was also facing trial in corruption and forgery case. For which services, London flats were given to Sharif family, he questioned.

Shahbaz Gill said that Maryam Safdar has filed an appeal into the corruption and forgery case in the court. She has taken 16 adjournments so far on the pretext of her lawyer illness, he said.

Gill said that Maryam Safdar spent a huge amount on her son wedding and tried to launch him in politics on the pattern of Bilawal Bhutto.