PTI will face worst defeat in upcoming LG elections, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will face worst defeat in the forthcoming local bodies’ elections in Punjab. “Imran Khan has used all the tactics of Dhandali (rigging) and now only the symbol of “Lion” will be the symbol of victory. There will be a worst defeat for Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf (PTI) in local bodies’ elections,” she said.

She observed that the government has been wailing over “our Local Government Bill, our Local Government Bill” for the last two years and 35 ministers and 10 spokespersons of Punjab have moved their own amendments to the bill so far. “Likewise, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have included their separate amendments.”, adding that unfortunately, the chief executive of the province (Usman Buzdar) takes his amendments to every cabinet meeting but no one listens to him.

In response to a press conferences of the ministers, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Bukhari said that the Punjab government has made 37 amendments to its own local government bill in the last two years. She claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is still not agreeing with the ‘fake local government system’ of the Punjab government. “Those who robbed the rights of fifty eight thousand (58,000) local body representatives of Punjab are becoming champions of democracy today,” Bukhari said.

The PML-N spokesperson claimed that the PTI is not getting candidates for local body elections and people in Punjab are preferring to contest elections as independent candidates instead of taking a PTI ticket.

Bukhari said that in Sindh, the PTI is making a fuss over the Local Government Act, but in Punjab they are not aware of it.