PTI will perform well in Punjab, KP LG elections, hopes Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI will perform well in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.

He said this while replying to questions of media persons during the inauguration ceremony of Gulab Devi Underpass, which is now named after Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The chief minister said that the three-lane underpass would ease the movement of over 132,000 vehicles while 60 million rupees had been saved through transparent tendering for this project.

PTI Punjab chapter President Shafqat Mahmood, Provincial Ministers Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Asad Khokhar, Ejaz Alam, parliamentarians, PTI leaders, SACM Hasaan Khawar, IG police and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Buzdar said that Gulberg to Jail Road (Siddique Trade Center) flyover had also been named after poet Munir Niazi. The Abdul Sattar Edhi Underpass had been completed two months before the deadline for which the DG LDA and governing body members deserve praise, he added.

He pointed out that the ceremony had been held in the underpass to save public money, adding that the Punjab government had also saved millions of rupees in every project by ensuring transparency.

The chief minister announced an elevated expressway project worth Rs50 billion to facilitate the citizens of Lahore. Similarly, Rs6.50 billion would be spent on the construction of multilevel entry and exit points at Shahdara Morr to resolve traffic congestion there, he added.

The LDA has, meanwhile, completed four major projects in Lahore with Rs2.45 billion including the Lal Shehbaz Qalandar underpass, Bab-e-Lahore and construction of pedestrians’ bridges at suitable places to ease public movement, he further said.

Meanwhile, more than Rs9.16 billion rupees were being spent to complete three major projects in the provincial metropolis, he said.

An additional lane was being built at Lahore bridge near children hospital, Data Ganj Bakhsh flyover with 4.90 billion and 2.54 billion would be spent on Shahkam Chowk Flyover project, he added.

Buzdar pointed out that the orange line metro train project was also completed by the incumbent government by arranging necessary funding. The past government conceived projects without caring for the welfare of the people and subsidies to the tune of billions of rupees had to be given to run them, he lamented.

Around billion of rupees were being given to six projects as subsidies including orange line metro train, metro bus system and feeder route system, he further said and pointed out the income of these projects was minimal.

To a question, he maintained that the volume of work done by Education Minister Murad Raas in his department in just three years had not been done during the last 70 years.