Punjab CM Usman Buzdar approves eco-friendly buses for various cities

LAHORE: To mitigate smog, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has given formal approval to run eco-friendly buses in various cities of the province.

In this regard, Buzdar convened a high-level meeting at the CM office on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Punjab Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khichi, planning and development (P&D) chairman, secretaries of finance and transport departments, and others.

Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said 100 eco-friendly buses would be run in Lahore in the first phase. The chief minister also directed related authorities to increase the number of vehicles in line with the rising number of daily commuters.

He vowed that best transport facilities would also be introduced in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and other cities of Punjab and expressed hope that eco-friendly buses would help to overcome smog problem.

The chief minister emphasised that improvement in public transport facilities is the need of the hour as it would help to reduce environmental pollution.

Buzdar also sought a progress report about the modern bus stand project at Thokhar Niaz Beg in Lahore while directing to complete it at the earliest to help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.