Punjab govt agrees to close educational institutions from Dec 23

Punjab government’s law officer said that the government was ready to close educational institutions from December 23. Image: File

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday agreed before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to close the educational institutions from December 23.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard the petition of Shiraz Zaka advocate who argued that no concrete and effective measures had been taken to control smog.

Following the court order, the Punjab government’s law officer said that the government was ready to close educational institutions from December 23 to the first week of January. The court sought notification of the holiday at the next hearing.

Justice Shahid Karim said that holidays in educational institutions would reduce the intensity of smog and also improve the flow of traffic. Further proceeding of applications will be held on December 20.

A day ago, the court had expressed concern over the smog in Lahore and directed the Punjab government to consider the proposal to close schools from December 20.

During the hearing, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had informed the LHC that smoke from barbecue shops was also causing an increase in smog and suggested closing them. The court had assured the PDMA that the matter would be reviewed later.

Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA)’s lawyer had pointed out that the smog was increasing as the markets remained open till late at night.