Punjab local govt bans slurs hurled at sanitary workers

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 05:14 pm
Punjab local govt strictly bans slurs hurled at sanitary workers

LAHORE: Punjab local government has issued a notification to prohibit derogatory slurs foisted on sanitary workers.

Focal Person to Minister Local Bodies and Community Development Punjab Waqas Amjad shared the notification on his official Twitter handle and said that he felt proud to address the concerns of sanitary workers on the relevant forum.

Amjad added that it is now prohibited to use the word Chuhra for sanitary workers.

 

The notification said that deepest respect and gratitude must be demonstrated for sanitation / solid waste management workers in the workplace as well as in-office irrespective of their social status, gender, religion, sect, caste, colour or ethnicity.

“Disrespectful behaviour and words like”Chuhra” must not be used at any level,” it added.

The Punjab local government also directed the concerned authorities to show gratitude for best performance by delivering appreciation letters and rewards to sanitation workers.

